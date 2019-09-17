disney

Disney Bedtime Hotline is back to lull your kids to sleep with a nighttime story

GLENDALE, Calif. -- If your kids have trouble falling asleep at night, some of Disney's most recognizable characters are here to help.

The company is bringing back its Disney Bedtime Hotline for the second year. Through the end of September, families can call 1-877-7-MICKEY (1-877-764-2539) toll-free to hear pre-recorded bedtime messages from Mickey Mouse, Woody, Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Yoda and Spider-Man.

Disney says the messages will "give kids something to look forward to at bedtime - and give parents a break."

The return of the hotline is tied to the launch of Disney's new Sleep Shop line, which includes plush bedtime buddies, fleece sleep throws, slippers and pajama sets. Disney is also launching Disney Bedtime Adventure Box, a nighttime subscription box aimed at helping families establish a regular nighttime routine.

"Fun for kids and a dream for parents, each story-filled box includes easy-to-follow activity cards, authentic Disney store pajamas, an adventure-based book, a rewards chart, stickers and a special offer," Disney explained in a press release.

Pricing starts at $27.99 per box, and the set is available to order monthly or annually for shipment on a monthly, quarterly or semi-annual basis.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingparentingentertainmentdisneymovie news
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
Beyonce special on ABC gives inside look at 'Lion King' album
Check out the new trailer for 'Ford v Ferrari'
'Up' photo shoot features 5-year-old birthday boy, great-grandparents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
Fresno Lyft driver recalls moment he decided to fight back during robbery
Vaping-related death reported in Tulare County
VIDEO: Snow falls on top of Sierra Nevada
Trump to visit Bay Area today for first time as president
California power cuts made over wildfire risk
Motorcyclist survives terrifying fall from Colorado cliff
Show More
START HERE: President Trump's Bay Area visit, United Auto Workers strike continues
General Mills recalls Gold Medal Flour for E. coli risk
Cheerleaders on probation after posing with Trump 2020 sign
Hanford woman took DNA test for health history, finds biological family
Homicide of Fresno County man may have been over woman
More TOP STORIES News