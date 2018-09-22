FOSTER CARE

Families attend workshop in hopes of becoming foster parents

Harvest of Hope Foster Program wants to place 15 kids in foster homes in 15 months.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It is part of the Harvest of Hope Foster Program through the Saint Rest Church.

They want to place 15 kids in foster homes in 15 months. Becoming a foster parent can take some time some don't know where to start.

However, the workshop brought the information to the parents to begin the process and even get fingerprinted.

Elizabeth Hunter has two teens and is looking forward to the future with plans to foster.

RELATED: Fresno church wants to find families for 15 foster kids in 15 months
Her family wants to help change lives for the better.

"If these kids are in the system then more likely going to be in the system as adults. Then us as taxpayers we are paying for them to be in the system that just doesn't seem right. Why not reverse that and help them to impact their community. Help them to make a difference in the community. It's called giving back," said Elizabeth Hunter, who is looking to be a foster parent.

A deacon with Saint Rest says he would have liked more families to show up but is thankful those who were interested.

Some of the families who attended were also looking into becoming a respite care provided to help assist families with foster children.
