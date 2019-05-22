Style & Fashion

Urban Outfitters launching new clothing rental service

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters Inc. is launching a new clothing rental service called Nuuly.

The monthly subscription service will cost $88 per month and includes six items that you choose.

Members can wear the items for a month, then swap them for items the next month.

If you want to keep an item of clothing, you can choose to purchase it.

Urban Outfitters' own brands, Anthropologie and Free People, will be part the service that initially will include 1000 styles from various different brands.

Sizes of items will range from 00 to 26, and include several plus-sized options.

Nuuly launches this summer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionphilly newsbusinessclothing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News