Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Madera on Monday night.

The accident happened around 8:15 pm in the area of Madera Avenue and Maple Street.

Madera police say the man appeared to be trying to cross the street when he was hit.

The driver pulled over after the crash and has been cooperating with officers.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to have been involved.