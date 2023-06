Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Fresno County highway

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian has died after being hit by a driver in Fresno County on Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 10:20 pm on Highway 180 near Bryan Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed the pedestrian did not survive.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured.

Officials have not yet provided any other details about the crash.

