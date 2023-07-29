Man on skateboard dies after being hit by vehicle in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man on a skateboard was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Fresno County on Friday night.

The accident happened around 7:20 pm in the area of Highway 43 and Conejo Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says a man in his 20s rode his skateboard across the roadway, ending up in the path of the vehicle.

Officials say the vehicle was going through a green light when it hit the skateboarder.

The driver pulled over after the crash and is cooperating with officers.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol were not involved in the accident.

Southbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours but have since reopened.