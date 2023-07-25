Man dead after shooting in Ivanhoe, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was found shot in Ivanhoe on Monday night.

The shooting happened around 5:20 pm in the area of Avenue 327 and Road 158.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the man had died before deputies could get there.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.

You can also remain anonymous by contacting the TipNow Program at (559) 725-4194 or at tcso@tipnow.

