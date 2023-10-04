82-year-old man stabbed and killed in random attack inside Hanford store, police say

The motive is still under investigation, but officials say the suspect did not know the victim.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect was arrested for stabbing a man to death during a random attack inside a store in Hanford on Tuesday afternoon.

The stabbing happened around 3 pm at a store near 11th Avenue and Lacey Boulevard.

Hanford police say the suspect, 23-year-old Ryan Washington, walked up to an 82-year-old man and stabbed him while in the store.

The motive is still under investigation, but officials say Washington did not know the victim.

Washington was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail.

