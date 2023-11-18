Man stabbed and killed during fight in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man died in the hospital after he was stabbed in northeast Fresno on Friday night.
The stabbing happened around 8 pm near the Costco on Abby Street, just northeast of Blackstone and Herndon avenues.
Fresno police say two men had gotten into a fight leading up to the stabbing.
At some point, officials say one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other one.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
After the stabbing, investigators say the suspect rode away northbound on Blackstone on a bike.
Officers are still looking for the suspect, who they say is a member of the unhoused community.