SAN JOAQUIN RIVER

Father and five-year-old daughter drown in San Joaquin River

A father and 5-year-old daughter are dead after they drowned in the San Joaquin River Saturday evening. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A father and 5-year-old daughter are dead after they drowned in the San Joaquin River Saturday evening. It happened at around 5:15 p.m.

Authorities say they were playing near the river when they somehow fell into the water.

When the sheriff's deputies arrived, they found the family members on the shore who saw the tragic event unfold.

"Family members say they were swimming and family members watched both the male and female and didn't see them come back up," said Sgt. David Rippie.

Investigators say it was very difficult to initially find where the two went into the river because it is in a remote area.

Divers spent the night searching for their bodies and pulled them out of the water just before 9:30 p.m. Their identities are not being released at this time.

Sheriff's deputies are using this as a reminder that the water can be deceiving.

They warn as the weather heats up, take the proper precautions for your children if you plan to enter the water.

Stay with Action News on this developing story.
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
