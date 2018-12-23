DUI

Father arrested after wife, three children are injured in drunk driving crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A possible drunk driving crash landed three kids and their mother in the hospital while their father went to jail.

CHP officers found their SUV rolled up an embankment just off Highway 180 near Chestnut at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Based on tire tracks, they believe the father veered off the road at a high speed and crashed up the hill.

Paramedics took the three young children, including an infant, and their mother to a hospital.

Officers tell Action News that 27-year-old Donovan Yang was arrested for felony DUI and child endangerment.

He was also transported to the hospital with a CHP escort to receive treatment for his injuries.
