FRESNO

Father arrested in front of elementary school in Northeast Fresno for flashing BB gun at driver

A road rage incident has a Fresno father in police custody. He was Arrested in front of his child's elementary school. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A road rage incident has a Fresno father in police custody. He was Arrested in front of his child's elementary school.

Officials said the man was driving on Highway 168 when he became upset with another driver and flashed a gun at him. Police found a car fitting the description, along with the driver, in front of Wolters Elementary in Northeast Fresno as the suspect dropped off his child for school.

In a search of the vehicle, officials said they found the weapon which turned out to be a bb gun.
