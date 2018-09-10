U.S. & WORLD

Father, son fatally shot in Illinois; toddler found alive in apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

A father and son were found fatally shot in a home near 140th and Indiana in south suburban Riverdale.

By
RIVERDALE, Ill. --
A father and son were found fatally shot Sunday afternoon in a Riverdale apartment where a toddler was also found unharmed inside.

The victims were identified as father Vincent Martin, 61, and son Marquil Carter, 25, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The mother of the toddler, a 2-year-old boy, found the two men shot in the apartment, which is located in the 13000 block of South Indiana Avenue.

The family had recently moved into the apartment.



No one was in custody on Sunday, but police do not believe the incident was random. The shooter was apparently able to enter the apartment without a struggle.

Relatives said they did not know of any enemies the men would have had.

"They were just wonderful people," said relative Janet Aikens. "I loved them. Everyone loved them. All these people out here today loved them."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Riverdale Police Department at 708-841-2203.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingu.s. & worldchild rescuedouble murderIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News