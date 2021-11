How slow is your internet? The FCC wants to know

If you want to vent to someone about how slow your internet is, now is your chance.The Federal Communication Commission wants to know how slow your internet is.The agency just announced a new outreach initiative on its website to gather consumer broadband experiences.It will be asking consumers for first-hand accounts about availability and disparities in access.Officials say it's part of the FCC's effort to improve the accuracy of its existing broadband maps.You can fill in a form here to let the FCC know.