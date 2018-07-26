CRYPTOCURRENCY

Beyond coins: Crypto assets

EMBED </>More Videos

You’ve heard of cryptocurrency or coins, but now there are also crypto-commodities: all digital, encrypted assets you can buy and invest. (KFSN)

By
Jack Tatar has more than two decades of experience in financial services, yet he just co-wrote the book on something very cutting edge: Crypto assets.

"Obviously stocks and bonds have been around for a period of time as their own asset classes. This is a new asset class that acts differently than those other asset classes," Tatar says.

You've heard of cryptocurrency or coins; there are over 800 now on the market. But now there are also tokens (similar to a share) and crypto-commodities...all digital, encrypted assets you can buy and invest, probably with some help.

Tatar says they are especially attractive to some, explaining, "I typically refer to this as the gateway drug for investing for millennials."

After watching their parents' investments dive in the economic collapse, Tatar says many found the investments that only exist online appealing. He predicts they are going to grow for all ages.

But Tatar stresses it's still 'the Wild West' in a way, so there's reason to proceed with caution.

The SEC declined an interview, but did share a statement saying, "There is substantially less investor protection than in our traditional securities markets with... greater opportunities for fraud and manipulation." It also emphasizes no coins have been registered with the SEC.

Tatar would like to see more regulatory control, explaining, "Right now the regulators certainly in the United States need to step up and provide more clarity."

Tatar says most people don't understand the technology, or volatility, so, speak to a financial advisor to see if they are right for you.

"I believe that crypto assets should be viewed as an alternative asset."

Tatar says do your homework. The SEC secretary says you should ask good questions, demand clear answers, and apply good common sense when doing so.

As with any investment, if it sounds too good to be true, or you're pressured to act quickly, exercise extreme caution.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financecryptocurrencybitcoinfinancefinancial marketsinvesting
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Disney World to offer cheaper park tickets on less busy days
Elon Musk hit with SEC complaint alleging he made false statements about taking Tesla private
Security of peer to peer payment services
What to do when your bank's website goes down
Rare coin fetches $4.56 million at auction in Philly
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News