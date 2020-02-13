Consumer Watch: How to get rid of hidden cable fees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Look closely at your cable bill. The chances are you might see: Broadcast TV fee, regional sports fee, set-top box or rental fees, and many more.Add it all up and according to a Consumer Reports report, the average cable subscriber pays nearly $450 in customer-imposed fees every year."These fees are hidden," says Jonathan Schwantes with Consumer Reports. "Consumers are confused by them. Most importantly, they're getting worse and they're expensive."So, how can you cut those pesky fees?If you guessed cutting the cable TV cord, you're right.A good quality digital antenna costs around $35 and can tune in local TV stations for free.Streaming services on your smart TV or a streaming device might charge a monthly subscription fee, but that's it.Relief might be on the way from Washington."Congress passed a law, last December, that does three basic things," Schwantes said. "Number one, it requires cable companies to disclose at the point of sale, meaning right when you're going to sign up for service of what your total overall price is going to be, including all fees, taxes. Number two, if you don't like it, you have 24 hours to change your mind and cancel, without any penalty you can get out of that deal. And number three, you no longer will have to pay for equipment that the cable company gives you, like a wi-fi router. Even if you don't use that router, you no longer have to pay for it."