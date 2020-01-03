abc11 troubleshooter

Holiday spending: The best ways to pay off your debts

Now that the holidays are over, you could be stuck with debt from too much spending. Here are some tips on how to financially recover and pay off that holiday debt.

First, develop a plan and see what bills have high-interest rates, and pay those off first.

Next, at least pay the minimum amount owed to avoid extra fees, but if you can, you should pay extra to get that debt down faster. Also, put away your credit cards and stay out of stores to avoid any impulse buys and adding more debt.

If you're looking to take out a loan to pay off that debt, make sure you don't fall for predatory loans. These are typically found online and it's when companies offer loans with deceptive or unclear terms and end up leaving the borrower even deeper in debt.

Alyssa Parker with the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina says, "The best advice that we can give you is just be aware of what you're signing and know all of the fine print, the terms, and conditions that are applied with this loan."

Another key to paying off the holiday debt is to know how often and when payments must be made. You don't want to be late, as that only adds more fees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeabc11 troubleshootertroubleshooter
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Cashback websites: Can you really get paid to shop?
Don't get tricked with fake delivery confirmations
Protect your pets if you're traveling this holiday
Your boarding pass could be a gold mine for thieves
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 stabbed outside northeast Fresno 7-Eleven after argument
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Charges filed against 7 suspects in Fresno mass shooting
Suspect in Fresno mass shooting faces judge for separate charges
Parlier Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
Woman attacked while walking to car in Central Fresno
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
Show More
Californians are leaving the state at a rapid pace...and going to Idaho?
Suspected DUI driver crashes into northeast Fresno home
Urgent Blood Drive held at Clovis, Fresno hospitals on Friday
Woman fights back during robbery at pizza shop | VIDEO
Man put Pine-Sol in co-worker's drink after argument: Police
More TOP STORIES News