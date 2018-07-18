CONSUMER WATCH

Lower your electric bill as temps rise

EMBED </>More Videos

Do your utility bills go through the roof when the temperature shoots up? Consumer Reports says that smart thermostats can be a huge boon for homes with central air conditioning. (KFSN)

By
Do your utility bills go through the roof when the temperature shoots up? Consumer Reports says that smart thermostats can be a huge boon for homes with central air conditioning. But even if you have window or wall units, there are some simple tips to help you weather summer heat without breaking the bank.

An easy way to keep costs down is to close your shades and curtains during the day, which will prevent the sun from heating up the inside of your home. You'll also want to plug up cracks near doors and windows to prevent cool air from leaking out.

Another tip: Using a ceiling fan can make the temperature feel as much as 4 degrees cooler. In the summer, the fan direction should go counter clockwise.

If you have central air conditioning, one of the smartest investments you can make is to buy a smart thermostat. Some can keep track of your preferences without any complicated programming. And you can even control them from your phone.

Smart thermostats can lower or turn off the A/C when no one is home and set it so your home is comfortable when you return. These adjustments can help lower your bills by as much as 10 percent. Some models also offer sensors to prevent different parts of the house from getting too warm or too cold.

Regularly maintaining your equipment is also important. It's easy to clean the filters on a window unit. Simply vacuum the heavy debris with an upholstery brush, rinse the filters with soapy water, allow them to dry, and reinstall for optimum airflow.

A recent study found that when it comes to selling a house, having smart technology like a smart thermostat is a big plus. More than three-quarters of potential home buyers say they want that feature.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financemoneyconsumer watchelectricbills
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
Add more fruit to your kids lunch
More consumer watch
PERSONAL FINANCE
Disney World to offer cheaper park tickets on less busy days
Elon Musk hit with SEC complaint alleging he made false statements about taking Tesla private
Security of peer to peer payment services
What to do when your bank's website goes down
Rare coin fetches $4.56 million at auction in Philly
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News