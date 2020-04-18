arson

Selma Police: Man started eight fires in 30 minutes

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Selma police arrested a man who they say started several fires Friday night.

Officers say 27-year-old Owen Aguilar of Selma ignited eight reckless fires in the city in a matter of 30 minutes.

Fortunately, no one was injured during any of the fires, but the estimated damages from the flames are pending.

Aguilar is in custody on eight counts of felony Arson.

Selma police say Aguilar was already on parole for making criminal threats and has an extensively violent history.
