Fire breaks out inside Dinuba business

By ABC30.com staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a large fire at a Dinuba business on Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. in the attic of the Magnolia Market just down the street from Dinuba High School.

Crews say one person was inside the building, but they managed to make it out safely.

Flames burned through the roof of the business located in a strip mall.

Fire crews are working to contain the blaze. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
