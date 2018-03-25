HOUSE FIRE

Fire broke out at abandoned home in Central Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

There was an early morning wake-up call in Central Fresno after someone reported an empty house on fire. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
There was an early morning wake-up call in Central Fresno after someone reported an empty house on fire.

When firefighters got to the scene just after midnight, they made sure no one was inside the home. They kept the flames away from nearby homes.

Nobody was inside the boarded-up home, but firefighters say they found a lot of debris inside and outside that made the firefight a little longer for them.

"There's an incredible amount of debris. This home has been vacant, obviously has been used for homeless activity. Lots of debris throughout the house inside and outside," said Battalion Chief Brian Price.

Firefighters do not know how the fire started yet, but they say the flames originated in the back of the home.
