Crews battling 3 brush fires near Pine Flat, residents being evacuated

Crews are battling three brush fires near Pine Flat in Fresno County.Authorities are asking residents living near the fires to evacuate.The fires broke out on Friday afternoon in the area of Lakeview Marina near the 33,000 block of East Trimmer Springs Road and have burned roughly 100 acres.Deputies will be knocking on doors of homes in the area of Maxon Road and E. Trimmer Springs Road to warn residents and ask them to evacuate.Several structures are believed to be threatened.Firefighters from the Sierra National Forest are battling the blazes, with Fresno County Fire assisting.Because it's very windy in that area right now, it could create challenges for firefighters.