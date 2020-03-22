apartment fire

Family displaced after fire destroys part of apartment in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family of three is displaced after a fire destroyed parts of their apartment in Fresno County.

Fire crews responded to the scene at Chestnut and Shields in a county island around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen from cooking oil and the resident couldn't stop it from getting out of hand.

After the apartment was evacuated, authorities say a neighbor used a fire extinguisher and was able to knock down most of the flames, but cut their hand in the process.

Two adults and one child are now displaced because of this fire.
