Fire crews battling fire along Highway 41 near Friant Ave.

Calaveras blocked off at Audobon in North Fresno. @FresnoFire crews working to contain grass fire (near 41 & Blackstone) that spread to nearby homes. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/MSunXQkF3r — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) May 7, 2020

Crews working to contain fire, appears to have started in vegetation along the 41 freeway, fire extended to at least two structures, crews continue to work, investigators are on scene. #fresnofire pic.twitter.com/cQe61yP4eS — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 7, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fire Department working to extinguish a fire along Highway 41 that has damaged multiple structures.The fire is burning on the shoulder of southbound Highway 41 between Audubon Drive and Friant Avenue.Crews are working to contain the blaze that has extended to at least two structures in the area, according to FFD.