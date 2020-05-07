fire

Fire crews battling fire along Highway 41 near Friant Ave.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fire Department working to extinguish a fire along Highway 41 that has damaged multiple structures.

The fire is burning on the shoulder of southbound Highway 41 between Audubon Drive and Friant Avenue.



Crews are working to contain the blaze that has extended to at least two structures in the area, according to FFD.



This story is developing, check back for updates.
