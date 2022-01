FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are working to determine what sparked a garage fire in central Fresno early Tuesday morning.Nearly 30 firefighters responded to the fire on College and Griffith around 1:30 am.Crews say the flames damaged the garage and attic, but they stopped the fire from spreading any further.The house was used as an Airbnb location. Officials say no one was home a the time of the fire.