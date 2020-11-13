Fire destroys family's home near Lemoore, 6 displaced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating after a house in Kings County caught fire on Thursday night.The fire was first reported just after 8 pm at a home on Grangeville Boulevard and Road 21 1/2 outside Lemoore.Officials say a neighbor alerted the family living inside the house that flames were coming from the roof.Two adults and four children were able to get out safely. The fire destroyed the house."This could have been worse if it was a few hours later. Obviously we're all thankful they were able to get out," said Kings County Fire Battalion Chief Sal Gutierrez.Firefighters believe the fire may have started somewhere in the attic.