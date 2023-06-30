Firefighters prepared for increased fire risks this 4th of July in Fresno

One concern for crews is fireworks, even the legal safe and sane ones.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Scorching temperatures are expected to set in starting on Friday and continuing through the fourth of July.

The heat and the use of fireworks raise the fire risk, something CAL FIRE - Fresno County Fire is ready for.

"We've noticed that the temps have been climbing and it's been drying out the fuel and we know that's going to be increased fire risk for us firefighters," explained Fresno County Fire Battalion Chief Seth Brown.

Brown says they're being mindful of the heat and making sure firefighters are drinking plenty of water.

Firefighters are also rotated out of a firefight at a faster pace to prevent heat exhaustion.

"We take precautions. We prepare for that," said Brown.

I tried on the fire suit earlier today to get a small taste of what firefighters experience in the heat.

High temperatures paired with 60 pounds of gears can cause fireifhgers to get uncomfortably warm in minutes.

That's why Fresno County Fire is scheduling more firefighters to work through the holiday weekend, so they can send larger crews out to fires.

No firefighter has to actively battle flames in the heat for too long.

One concern for crews is fireworks, even the legal safe and sane ones.

"We are preparing for the Fourth of July fire season in firefighting world. We know there's going to be more grass fires and people out there celebrating," said Brown.

He says fireworks should only be launched from a clear area, preferably on concrete or asphalt, and away from dry brush.

You should always keep a bucket of water nearby, and soak the fireworks for at least 24 hours after you're done with them.

"Make sure everyone is back a safe distance and remember fireworks are designed to be operated by adults," Brown said.

It's not just fireworks we need to be mindful of in triple-digit heat.

You also want to avoid any yard work, or yard projects that require power tools that could spark a fire.

