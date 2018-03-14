FRESNO

Firefighters battle 2 alarm apartment fire in Northeast Fresno

Firefighters battled an apartment fire near Fresno Street near Bullard. The flames broke out just before eleven Wednesday morning. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Firefighters battled an apartment fire near Fresno Street near Bullard. The flames broke out just before eleven Wednesday morning.

Firefighters called a second alarm as soon as they got to the scene. They said the flames have spread to a second unit at the apartment complex damaging both units.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The north side of Bullard is shut down from Sierra to Escalon as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
