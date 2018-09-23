Firefighters battle blaze at vacant house in West Central Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Fire is investigating a fire that started inside a vacant home in West Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Fire is investigating a fire that started inside a vacant home in West Central Fresno.

It happened at a two-story house on North Pima Avenue a little bit before 5 p.m.

Fire crews happened to be in the area when the call came in and were able to respond within three minutes.

Authorities say not only was the home vacant but the power was also turned off.

"The police were out here yesterday to investigate homeless activity inside the structure," said Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Ron Stogdell.

Fire officials say the back door was forced open along with a back window.

The damage is estimated at around $15,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vacant building
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News