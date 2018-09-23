Firefighters battle blaze at vacant house in West Central Fresno

Fresno Fire is investigating a fire that started inside a vacant home in West Central Fresno.It happened at a two-story house on North Pima Avenue a little bit before 5 p.m.Fire crews happened to be in the area when the call came in and were able to respond within three minutes.Authorities say not only was the home vacant but the power was also turned off."The police were out here yesterday to investigate homeless activity inside the structure," said Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Ron Stogdell.Fire officials say the back door was forced open along with a back window.The damage is estimated at around $15,000.