Firefighters battle Central Fresno apartment fire

The flames began just after 6 a.m. near McKinley and Normal Avenues.It started in the garage unit of an abandoned apartment complex, but a look inside shows it clearly was not as empty as it was supposed to be.Firefighters eventually knocked out the flames before they spread to a nearby home.They have now replaced the fencing meant to keep people out.Earlier this week, Action News reported about fires at vacant homes being a troubling trend.This latest blaze marks at least the 45th vacant structure fire in Fresno this year.