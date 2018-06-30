FIRE

Firefighters battle Central Fresno apartment fire

EMBED </>More Videos

The flames began just after 6 a.m. near McKinley and Normal Avenues. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The flames began just after 6 a.m. near McKinley and Normal Avenues.

It started in the garage unit of an abandoned apartment complex, but a look inside shows it clearly was not as empty as it was supposed to be.

Firefighters eventually knocked out the flames before they spread to a nearby home.

They have now replaced the fencing meant to keep people out.

Earlier this week, Action News reported about fires at vacant homes being a troubling trend.

This latest blaze marks at least the 45th vacant structure fire in Fresno this year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fresno centralfireFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
Garage fire leaves man with injuries in Southeast Fresno
Fuel tanks break out in flames in Porterville
CalFire receives $234 million in emergency funding
Firefighters douse house fire in Central Fresno
City garbage truck catches fires in Reedley
More fire
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News