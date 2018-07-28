CARR FIRE

Carr Fire: California Highway Patrol helps rescue fawn from fire zone

EMBED </>More Videos

The California Highway Patrol in Yreka said on Facebook that it was able to help rescue a baby deer found wandering alone within the Carr Fire zone in Northern California. (California Highway Patrol Yreka/Facebook)

YREKA, Calif. --
As the devastating Carr Fire wreaks havoc on Northern California, first responders are working around the clock to protect people, property and animals.

The California Highway Patrol said on Facebook that it was able to help rescue a fawn found wandering alone within the fire zone. The agency said the young animal was "way too close to the fire to allow him to stay until his mom returned," so fire officials evacuated the fawn.

San Francisco-area CHP officers who had been deployed to the area to assist with rescue efforts then contacted a local deer rescue organization to take custody of the fawn.


The agency shared a photo of a smiling officer holding the rescued animal in his arms in a patrol vehicle.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fire has spread to more than 80,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of structures. At least six deaths have been reported and nearly 40,000 people have been displaced as the massive blaze burns.

Click here to find out how you can help those impacted by the Carr Fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Carr Firewildfirebrush firecaliforniaCHPcalifornia highway patrolfeel goodwild animalsbaby deerdeerbaby animals
Related
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
CARR FIRE
Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex Fire caused by retardant drop from 747, report says
Cal Fire says massive fire tornado killed fire inspector in Redding
Photos from the wildfires across California
Firefighter that was working on Carr Fire killed in traffic accident
PG&E employee dies while working in the area of the Carr Fire in Shasta County
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News