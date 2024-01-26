Parlier rallying behind family after 5 killed, 11-year-old seriously injured in crash

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community of Parlier is grieving the loss of five family members and praying for the sole survivor's recovery.

Just over a week ago, the Ochoa-Saldana family, who once lived in Parlier and Fresno, was on their way home from a visit to their hometown in Michoacan.

They were two hours away from their current home in Bend, Oregon, when they crashed on the slippery highway.

Police say the driver, 39-year-old Juan Ochoa, veered into oncoming traffic.

Juan, his wife Eva, their two teenage kids, and their youngest, a one-year-old, died at the scene.

Their 11-year-old daughter is the only one who survived and is now in critical condition.

"It's really sad, to see a whole family just pass away in seconds, it's really bad," expresses Alvina Talavera, a family friend of the crash victims.

Alvina has known the family for over twenty years.

They are from the same small town in Mexico.

Alvina describes the family as tight-knit, faith-based and never forgetting their roots.

"They were really united. Just to travel, all of them, all together, you can see the family was really humble, caring, responsible, hard-working," mentioned Alvina.

The community is heartbroken and at a loss, and the impact is being felt across the nation.

People have been hosting fundraisers, including this GoFundMe page, to help fly the five of them home, to their final resting place in Ocomicho, Michoacan.

The 11-year-old girl is in Oregon, fighting for her life with her family.

"We know how hard it is to have one family member. Now it's five. I know Eva's parents are in Mexico, so they want her to be with them and Juan's family, too," said Alvina.

Travel expenses can cost over $50,000.

That's why Parlier is jumping in to help.

There will be a food sale fundraiser this upcoming Sunday from 8 am until supplies last at the Campesinos Services Parking lot in Parlier.

