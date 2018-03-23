Flash flood along San Joaquin River traps campers in Northeast Fresno

Fresno Fire had to perform a water rescue after a flash flood took campers by surprise along the San Joaquin River just east of Woodward Park.Six people were in their campsites at around 2:30 a.m. when the water began to rise quickly. They got in their truck and were stuck.Two people were able to get out on their own but the other four had to be rescued by Fresno Fire crews.The water was about three feet high in the deepest parts. The rain did play a big factor in this flooding but officials say the water came from the mountains.Fresno fire Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo said, "The problem here is we don't know if the water flow is increasing or not. And the water flow that is captured at the mountains by the storm that went through here has to end up somewhere, and it ends up down here."The people who were caught in the floods were all adults and none of them were hurt.Fire crews say they won't be able to assess the damage until it gets lighter outside.