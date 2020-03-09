robbery

Police searching for suspect who robbed Food-4-Less in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Food-4-Less store in northeast Fresno.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Chestnut and Shepherd Avenues.

Police say a man entered the store with a firearm, demanded cash and may have left on foot.

No one was hurt.

It's unclear how much money the suspect stole from the store.
