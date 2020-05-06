Pop-up pantry provides free food in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in the North Valley have a new place to pick up food for free.
The People's Garden on 18th Street in Merced now has a pop-up pantry every Saturday from 1 p.m. until supplies run out.
Erin Meyer started the project as a way to help families in need during the pandemic.
She collects donations from a variety of sources, including backyard gardens.
Anyone who needs the food is welcome to take it, and no ID is required.
Participants are asked to wear masks, gloves, and use social distancing.
Anyone who would like to contribute can make a donation here.
