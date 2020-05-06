merced

Pop-up pantry provides free food in Merced

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in the North Valley have a new place to pick up food for free.

The People's Garden on 18th Street in Merced now has a pop-up pantry every Saturday from 1 p.m. until supplies run out.

Erin Meyer started the project as a way to help families in need during the pandemic.

She collects donations from a variety of sources, including backyard gardens.

Anyone who needs the food is welcome to take it, and no ID is required.

Participants are asked to wear masks, gloves, and use social distancing.

Anyone who would like to contribute can make a donation here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymercedmercedfooddonations
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MERCED
CHP officers find nearly $1 million in cash dumped on Merced County road
Merced considers options to boost economy, including vouchers for local shopping
Merced dealership owners lose thousands of dollars after tire theft
Go fish! Two North Valley lakes re-open with restrictions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Central California coronavirus cases
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Fire damages attic of 100-year-old Visalia home
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
Uber to lay off 3,700 full time workers
PPE secured for businesses as CA preps for partial reopening
Downtown Fresno church making preparations to reopen its doors
More TOP STORIES News