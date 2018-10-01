HALLOWEEN

Applebee's unveils $1 Zombie Cocktail in time for Halloween

EMBED </>More Videos

The Halloween-themed drink at Applebee's is available all month long and it only costs a buck!

Applebee's is hoping to get people in the Halloween spirit with a $1 Zombie Cocktail through the month of October.

The restaurant chain says its drink of the month features a mind-blowing mix of rum, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, lime and even some gummy brains.

If the Zombie cocktail isn't the treat you're looking for, you can always go for the 50-cent house margaritas every Wednesday in October.

The month of October is also when the restaurant kicks off Wingtoberfest, featuring all-you-can-eat wings, including boneless or bone-in, for $12.99. The deal also comes with unlimited fries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodapplebee'salcoholhalloweenrestauranttexas news
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HALLOWEEN
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
'Hocus Pocus' is coming back to theaters
Hobb's Grove in Sanger kicked off this weekend
St. Louis Six Flags offers $300 prize for spending 30 hours in coffin
More halloween
FOOD & DRINK
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
New study says 1 in 3 Americans will eat fast food today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News