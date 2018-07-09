CONSUMER WATCH

Are bananas healthy?

Some consumers have relegated bananas to the ‘do not eat’ list because of their relatively high sugars and carb content. (KFSN)

By
Bananas are among the most popular fruits in the world. But some consumers have relegated bananas to the 'do not eat' list because of their relatively high sugars and carb content. One large banana has about 120 calories and 17 grams of natural sugars -- More than double what you'd get in, say, a cup of strawberry slices, which has 53 calories and about 8 grams of sugars.

Which begs the question: Are bananas healthy? CR says that compared to some other fruits, it's true - bananas can be higher in sugars. But it's far less than what you would get in a soda or a candy bar. And even a nutritionist will tell you, it's unlikely you're going to get fat or develop diabetes from eating a banana.

Keep in mind, too, some of the carbohydrates in bananas come in the form of dietary fiber -- 3 and a half grams in each large banana. That's about 15% of the amount you need every day. Eat green bananas and you get an added bonus. Resistant starch, which isn't easily digested, and so it can help to reduce blood sugar levels.

Bananas are also rich in vitamins like B6 and C, and a bunch of nutrients. Including potassium, which can help promote heart health. So go ahead -- give in to the a-peel!
