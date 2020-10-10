Cinnamon rolls, BBQ, corn dogs: Big Fresno Fair back as drive-through dining experience

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6908255" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you keep driving, your nose will lead you to the next delicious-smelling food stand - or guides will show you the way.

TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Driving through the Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The rides and exhibits might be missing this year but fans of the Big Fresno Fair can still get their hands on all the ooey-gooey goodness and deep-fried treats.COVID-19 restrictions won't allow for a full-blown fair so organizers have come up with the next best thing - a Drive-thru Eats experience where families can pick up food to go while they wait in their car"At the beginning of October, that's when everybody's mouth starts salivating and they're really wanting their corn dog because it's fair time. So we're at least trying to bring them that part of it," said Big Fresno Fair Deputy Manager Stacy Rianda.Drive-thru Eats kicked off its 10-day run Friday at the fairgrounds, offering treats from 18 food vendors while featuring a little entertainment along the route.Visitors will enter the gate off of Kings Canyon Road and follow the course as it weaves through the fairgrounds before exiting onto Butler Avenue.Guests will be required to stay in their vehicle and wear a mask when ordering."Its a slow pace and you'll see everything as you go. You don't need to rush through it, there's plenty of time to get through," vendor William Gardner said.The biggest challenge just might be deciding what to order. From deep-fried desserts to popular BBQ options, there's something here for every member of the familyAnd if you still can't decide, the last stop on the route - Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls has just what you need to top off your visit."We have comfort food and people can come here to the fair and enjoy a lot of the fair food. I know its not a full-blown fair but at least you're able to get some good experience here," Dane Baldwin with Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls said.The food stand, popular with fair visitors, even has special hours - you can go buy thair hot, sweet treats even before the fair opens.Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls is open from 9 am to 9 pm daily.It's also the last chance for most of these vendors to turn a profit this season."We have about 10,000 pounds of flour and cinnamon sugar back there so hopefully it's all gone by the time the 18th comes," said Baldwin.Central Valley local Belle Jones told Action News about how different the Big Fresno Fair looks to her this year."It was convenient for me as I have a Toyota and they have a Toyota Fast Pass lane for just having it - so pretty fast for me," Jones said.Pat Dunigan and his family also got to enter the fast lane for free because of their Toyota truck.His kids said while they miss being able to walk around, they're happy to just get out of the house.Drive-thru Eats is free to enter.If you keep driving, your nose will lead you to the next delicious-smelling food stand - or guides will show you the way.Runners will come up to you when you drive up to the stands - just make sure you have on your mask and have your card out.While you're in the car, roll down your windows and take in the jams from the concert stage.You should plan for at least 30 minutes to an hour to go through the entire event.Deputy manager Lauri King encouraged families to try it out this year."I'll tell you what, when you are eating that corn dog, it makes you feel like life is a little bit more normal," King said.