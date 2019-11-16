Food & Drink

Hardee's testing 'Thanksgiving in a Box' with stuffing breaded tenders, sweet potato waffle fries

Hardee's may be starting a new practice of adding seasonal meals to its menu.

The fast-food giant announced this week that it is testing an item called "Thanksgiving in a Box."

It's a limited time offer that the company says puts a spin on holiday flavors.

It includes stuffing breaded tenders, sweet potato waffle fries, toasted onion coated green beans and chicken gravy.





Hardee's is pitching it as a tasty, stress-free alternative to traditional holiday favorites.

The chain is testing "Thanksgiving in a Box" at participating Jacksonville, Florida restaurants through December 3 while supplies last.

It costs $6.99.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholidayfoodthanksgivingfast food restaurant
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sen. Bernie Sanders talks health care, prison reform at Fresno City College
Merced Co. chase ends in deputy-involved shooting, male suspect shot, deputies say
Teen arrested for making school shooting threat: Merced P.D.
Search for motive continues in Santa Clarita school shooting
At least 2 injured in shooting at NJ high school football game
No sex abuse charges filed against Monsignor Craig Harrison, authorities say
Ground beef sold at Stater Bros. under recall for possible salmonella
Show More
Local leaders continue efforts to reverse proposed Hwy 99 funding cuts
Hundreds gather to honor life of Lemoore police officer Jonathan Diaz
Baby bitten, falls down stairs at unlicensed day care, mom says
Prosecutors: Picture of Daniel Green with new woman too much for Erika Sandoval
New car sharing program comes to Fresno County town
More TOP STORIES News