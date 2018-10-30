From steak to sushi, here are 3 new restaurants to check out in Northeast Fresno

Texas De Brazil
7634 N. Blackstone Ave.
Photo: texas De Brazil/Yelp
Texas de Brazil is an all-you-can-eat steakhouse chain specializing in Brazilian churrasco, or slowly flame-roasted meats, as we recently reported. Its location at 7634 N. Blackstone Ave. in River Park is its 58th outpost in the U.S.
Although its signature cut is picanha (top sirloin), diners who opt for the full experience of both meat and salad bar will have choices like lamb chops, filet mignon and braised beef ribs brought to the table by roaming servers. Drinks and desserts are charged separately.
However, you can also choose to make a meal of just the salad area, which offers meat as well as veggies, quinoa and potato salads: cold cuts, cheeses, smoked salmon and shrimp salad are all on offer. (You can see an interactive menu here.)
Early patrons are excited about Texas de Brazil, which currently holds five stars out of ten reviews on Yelp.
"The food here was great. We had a variety of choices throughout the night (i.e. chicken, lamb, rib, steak, pork chop, etc.)," wrote Yelper Boa M. "The atmosphere of the restaurant was wonderful. Staff were all friendly and welcoming."
And Yelper Jacob E. agreed about both food and service: "The salad bar was fresh and offered a great selection. The cuts of meat were cooked to perfection and were offered in a wide variety. My wife's dessert was absolutely amazing and I loved their selection of dessert wines and ports."
Texas de Brazil is open from 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Namikaze
1134 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 108
Photo: Vicky R./Yelp
Namikaze is a Japanese place offering sushi, ramen, and more. Located at 1134 E. Champlain Dr., it also serves trendy poke bowls and other fusion food.
The spot's appetizers include hybrid choices like the Namikaze nachos, made with wonton chips topped with ahi tuna, jalapeno, cilantro and a spicy cream sauce; and build-your-own poke bowls with toppings from ahi to shrimp.
The California-style sushi rolls include the popular Katana (filled with shrimp tempura, crab salad and avocado, then topped with salmon, sliced onion, spicy mayo, sriracha, tobiko, and scallions) and the vegetarian Baby Groots, with radish, burdock roots and carrots. You can check out the full menu here.
Namikaze's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews indicates continued acclaim from users since our earlier coverage.
Marz G. noted, "The Katana roll was top notch within the spectrum of sushi I've had in Fresno, or really anywhere. Really creative assembly and presentation, clean, fresh ingredients."
"The roll to finish was noted as one of their most popular, the Katana Roll; delish and the largest sushi roll I have ever been served, " Yelper Charise B. wrote. "The chef behind the sushi bar wields humor like he handles his fish."
Namikaze is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Burgerim
228 E. River Park Circle
Photo: Burgerim/Yelp
Burgerim is a spot to score burgers and more, located at 228 E. River Park Circle (at Friant and Fresno streets). It was Fresno's first outpost of the rapidly expanding international fast-casual gourmet burger chain, as we previously reported.
The highly customizable oversized sliders have over 10 patty options -- like beef, turkey, lamb, salmon and veggie -- and 10 possible toppings, from avocado to fried eggs, so that diners can mix-and-match their sandwiches. The restaurant's signature oval-cut fries accompany other sides like chicken wings.
Burgerim currently holds 3.5 stars out of 127 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Weston P., who reviewed Burgerim on October 10, approved: "Very friendly staff and for what you pay the food is very good. I always go for the aged beef and sweet potato fries. Beef is well seasoned. Staff is very helpful so don't be afraid to ask questions."
But Nicole S. was lukewarm about the prices, service, and quality of both burgers and fries. "It is cool in concept, but I feel like the execution falls well short... The final nail in the coffin was the 'fries,' which are more like potato chips."
Burgerim is open from 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.