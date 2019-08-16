Food & Drink

Has it gone too far? Spam jumps aboard pumpkin spice train

Fall is almost here and so is everything pumpkin spice.

Starting September 23, customers can purchase limited-edition Spam Pumpkin Spice from Walmart and Spam's online stores.

A spokesperson for Hormel Foods said there's actually no pumpkin in the pork. It's mixed with Cinnamon, clove, allspice, and nutmeg. Spam recommends pairing the sweetmeat with waffles or baking it into cornbread.

This announcement of a new Spam creation comes on the heels of reports that coffee chains Starbucks and Dunkin' are prepared to launch their pumpkin spice specialty drinks early this year with Starbuck making the pumpkin spice latte available on August 27, a day earlier than last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinku.s. & worldpumpkin
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police arrest 15-year-old after she makes terror threats
Family of U.S. Marine say people have been urinating on his grave in Fresno
Fresno family displaced, fire causes $150,000 in damages
2 NFL players help bail out Bakersfield student from ICE custody
2 women testify against man who allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted nanny
Man shot and killed in Central Fresno
West Fresno residents to finally be rid of smelly meat processing plant
Show More
Dare led teen to get sucked into water park drain: Sheriff
Puppy dumping: Woman sentenced to jail for animal cruelty
Man dies after taco eating contest at baseball game
July was hottest month on Earth since records began: NOAA
Visalia woman hit and killed by truck was girlfriend of 2017 murder victim
More TOP STORIES News