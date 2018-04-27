Here are Fresno's top 5 doughnut joints

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top doughnut outlets in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
1. Donut Fantasy
Photo: Monica S./Yelp
Topping the list is Donut Fantasy. Located at 1731 W. Bullard Ave., Suite 111 in Bullard, this bakery is the go-to spot when it comes to scoring doughnuts and coffee. It's the highest-rated doughnut spot in Fresno, boasting four stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp.
Donut Fantasy offers more than 50 types of doughnuts. While it does offer traditional flavors, the adventurous can opt for flavors like Nutella cheesecake, Flamin' Cheeto and bubble gum. There's also a Poop Emoji donut, a chocolate cake donut coated in chocolate and filled with buttercream.
2. Sunnyside Donuts
Photo: Rose d./Yelp
Next up is Roosevelt's Sunnyside Donuts, situated at 5627 E. Kings Canyon Rd. With 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers doughnuts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
Look for freshly baked offerings that include glazed, jelly and cake donuts, as well as bacon maple bars.
3. Judy's Donut
Photo: Jared B./Yelp
Bullard's Judy's Donut, located at 7062 N. West Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score doughnuts 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews.
The shop comes courtesy of a husband-and-wife team, Thai Touch and Amy Sok, per the Clovis Independent. Located in a strip mall, the mom-and-pop shop is a go-to for locals who love traditional doughnuts, apple fritters or mini doughnuts, all baked fresh every day.
4. Sprinkles Donuts
Photo: sprinkles donuts/Yelp
Woodward Park is home to another much-loved go-to, Sprinkles Donuts. With 4.5 stars out of 24 Yelp reviews, the shop is located at 10069 N. Maple Ave., Suite 101.
According to the business' website, the family behind Sprinkles brings more than 30 years of experience to the art of doughnuts. Look for everything from vanilla donuts and donut holes to glazed donuts and maple bars. Sprinkles also recently added ice cream sandwiches, featuring ice cream wedged between two doughnuts.
5. Lucky's Donut House
Photo: Umar R./Yelp
Rounding out the top five, Lucky's Donut House has earned 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp. You can snag doughnuts and more at 3216 N. West Ave.
Locals have flocked to the cash-only establishment, which offers a wide range of doughnuts, including cronuts, blueberry and buttermilk vanilla. Customers can also pair their treats with hot coffee or iced coffee drinks.