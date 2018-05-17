Here's the scoop on Fresno's top 5 options for frozen treats

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture to next time you're on the hunt.
1. Ampersand Ice Cream
Photo: Laine C./Yelp
Topping the list is the family-owned Ampersand Ice Cream, which is dishing out handcrafted, small-batch ice cream, frozen yogurt and more. Located at 1940 N. Echo Ave. across from Fresno High School, the ice cream parlor is the highest rated frozen treat spot in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 446 reviews on Yelp.
Made with many locally sourced ingredients, the offerings include classic flavors like chocolate and vanilla and seasonal options like strawberry fig balsamic, whiskey caramel swirl, honeycomb and Spring Flowers.
2. Menchie's
Photo: VeeVee N./Yelp
Stop by Menchie's to see why the self-serve frozen yogurt shop has earned five stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp. The local favorite is situated at 3090 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 102, in the Winepress Shopping Center.
The international chain offers a wide assortment of flavors as well as nonfat, low-carb and no-sugar-added options. Top off your treat with fresh fruit, candy, nuts and more.
3. Bon Gout Gelato Lounge
Photo: BON GOUT GELATO LOUNGE/Yelp
Bon Gout Gelato Lounge, located at 2950 E. Nees Ave., Suite 105, is another top choice. Yelpers give the cool spot, which offers coffee, gelato and more, 4.5 stars out of 149 reviews.
Enjoy an array of house-made gelato flavors with toppings like passion fruit syrup, peanut butter and Nutella. Customers can also mix and create their own treats. Fruit-topped waffles and sweet or savory crepes are also available.
4. Kogetsu-Do Confectionery
Photo: Judy G./Yelp
Head to Chinatown for Kogetsu-Do Confectionery, a family-run shop that's been in business for more than 100 years. Located at 920 F St., it has 4.5 stars out of 111 Yelp reviews.
The longtime confectionery specializes in mochi -- Japanese rice cakes stuffed with a variety of ice cream flavors. Manju pastries filled with azuki beans and fresh fruit are also on the menu.
Yelp reviewer Thor T. says Kogetsu-Do is a neighborhood gem: "I've tried several varieties each of the ice cream and the pastries and I've never been disappointed."
5. Yogurtland
Photo: Alan T./Yelp
Finally, check out Yogurtland, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 101 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score frozen yogurt and other desserts at 170 E. Paseo Del Centro in the River Park shopping center.
On a hot day, try flavors like hibiscus pear tart, sea salt caramel, white chocolate raspberry, mango tart, Rocket Pop sorbet and more. The self-serve shop also has gluten-free options.