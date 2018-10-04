Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ice cream and frozen yogurt hot spots in Madera, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture when cravings strike.
1. Paleteria Y Neveria La Mixteca
Photo: ricky m./Yelp
Topping the list is Paleteria y Neveria La Mixteca. Located at 1108 N. D St., the family-owned shop is the highest-rated ice cream and frozen yogurt spot in Madera, boasting five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp. It also has shops in San Marcos, Oceanside and Vista.
Visitors can expect a selection of over 40 ice cream flavors (including pistachio, strawberry, lime, pineapple and nut), paletas (popsicles), sundaes like the banana split, malts and Mexican snacks.
2. Frozen Delight
Photo: Caroline B./Yelp
Next up is Frozen Delight, situated at 1606 Howard Road. With four stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp, the self-serve frozen yogurt shop has proven to be a local favorite.
Select your frozen yogurt or sorbet flavor and then top it off with fresh fruit, candies, marshmallows, nuts and more. It also has smoothies, crepes, coffee and tea.
3. Cold Stone Creamery
Photo: michael m./Yelp
National chain Cold Stone Creamery is another go-to, with four stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. The shop features ice cream, frozen yogurt, custom cakes and cupcakes.
Signature creations include the Oreo Overload, Birthday Cake Remix, Chocolate Devotion, Peanut Butter Cup Perfection and more. Or create your own treat by choosing from the wide selection of toppings, including fruit, nuts, candies and brownies. Craving something dairy-free? Check out the lemon, raspberry, watermelon and tangerine flavors. Head over to 1653 N. Schnoor St., Suite 101, to see for yourself.