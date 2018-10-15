New England brewery mixes craft with coffee favorite

New England craft brewery "Harpoon" is offering up a Dunkin' Coffee Porter, a coffee beer.It has a strong coffee flavor with dark roasty notes with a finish that's clean with slight coffee bitterness.Dunkin' says the new brew pairs perfectly with fall favorites such as Hearty stews, seasonal desserts, tailgating and, of course, its own donuts.The beer is available throughout the fall in 12-ounce bottles and draft across the Eastern U.S.