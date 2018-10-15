CONSUMER WATCH

New England brewery mixes craft with coffee favorite

EMBED </>More Videos

New England brewery mixes craft with coffee favorite

New England craft brewery "Harpoon" is offering up a Dunkin' Coffee Porter, a coffee beer.

It has a strong coffee flavor with dark roasty notes with a finish that's clean with slight coffee bitterness.

Dunkin' says the new brew pairs perfectly with fall favorites such as Hearty stews, seasonal desserts, tailgating and, of course, its own donuts.

The beer is available throughout the fall in 12-ounce bottles and draft across the Eastern U.S.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcoffeebeerdunkin' donutsconsumer watch
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
FDA expands E-Cigarette investigation
Macy's will open on Thanksgiving for early Black Friday sales
Same-day delivery from Target, CVS now available to Central Valley thanks to this app
More consumer watch
FOOD & DRINK
Michigan policy now requires people on food stamps to work
Teslaquila: Tesla could soon be making tequila
Dad finds mold inside Capri Sun juice pouch
Mark your calendars: Sweet dreams are made of this on National Dessert Day
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man shot in Parlier dies in what might have been gang related shooting, Fresno Co. Sheriff says
3 dead after crash caused by drunk driver on Highway 99
Tulare County Sheriff's find zip-lock bags filled with marijuana in child's crib during drug bust
Porterville mother arrested after child consumes large dose of Tylenol
Safety group wants Hyundai. Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
17-year-old boy killed in officer-involved shooting in Woodville
Tulare Regional Medical Center reopens today
Two Madera men rescue puppies left in apartment complex trash bin
Show More
Central Valley Blue Star Moms try to make holiday season memorable with drive
Facebook 'unsend' button reportedly on the way
SC cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Video shows teacher, nurse dragging special needs boy
Highway 63 closed for several hours after car hits pedestrian
More News