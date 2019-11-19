Food & Drink

Cottage cheese recalled for possibly containing plastic and metal

If you use cottage cheese for breakfast, you may want to make sure it's not a part of this recall.

Varieties of Breakstone's Cottage Cheese are being recalled because, according to the FDA, they may contain pieces of metal or plastic.

The FDA says six people have reported the problem, but there have been no reports of illnesses or injuries related to this.

Customers who have purchased the cheese should not eat it and return it to the store for an exchange for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call 1-866-572-3805.

For a complete list of the products being recalled, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkproduct recallsfoodrecallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
Grieving families, community hold vigil for mass shooting victims
Fresno Police form gang task force in wake of deadly mass shooting
Police searching for gunmen who shot at Fresno family gathering
Fresno Co. coroner identifies 4 killed in Fresno mass shooting
Fresno Mass Shooting: Other homes hit by gunfire in past weeks, neighbor says
Hmong leaders mourn shooting victims, seek answers
Show More
Visalia to consider banning sales of vape products
Man accused of assaulting Clovis grandfather pleads not guilty in court
'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to Fresno 'mass casualty' shooting
Prosecutor uses 13-year-old daughter as bait in child molestation case
No charges in deadly Orinda party shooting
More TOP STORIES News