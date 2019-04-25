Poke fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 7723 N. Blackstone Ave., Suite 108 in Northwest Fresno, the newcomer is called Poke Way.
Serving a wide variety of fresh dishes prepared to the patrons' standard, this eatery is sure to have something for every poke lover. Guests have the option to build their own poke bowl, choosing protein, sauce, toppings and more. Hawaiian poke bowls are featured, using items such as salmon, Ahi tuna and octopus.
With a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, Poke Way has received a good response.
Caitlin H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 11, wrote, "I have been in multiple times. Even brought my mom. Pretty sure this is the best poke bowl in Fresno. The fish tastes mild and has a perfect consistency. The toppings are plentiful and are not limited. Even crab mix is included."
Head on over to check it out: Poke Way is open from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. on Sunday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Poké Way makes Northwest Fresno debut
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News