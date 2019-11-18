Food & Drink

Taco Bell suggests switching up your Thanksgiving dinner table with this non-traditional dish

Tired of turkey or stuffing? Taco Bell is suggesting a non-traditional dish to change up the usual Thanksgiving dinner.

It involves tacos, of course. The restaurant posted a recipe for a taco soup concoction on its blog which consists of throwing some tacos in a blender and adding some spices.

First, though, it suggests that you start with chicken tacos. The extra ingredients include garlic, cilantro, onions and heavy whipping cream.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholiday recipestaco bellsoupholidaythanksgivingrecipetacos
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for gunman who shot at Fresno family gathering
'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to Fresno 'mass casualty' shooting
One person dead after crash involving tanker truck near Coalinga
Missing Orosi woman found safe, reunited with family, deputies say
PG&E warns it could turn off power this week
Homicide investigation underway in southeast Fresno
Serial arsonist arrested in Fresno Co. for setting fires along Highway 198
Show More
How this red blend is helping homeless animals in Fresno
Police search for 2 gunmen after drive-by injures woman in northwest Fresno
Niners improve to 9-1, Keesean Johnson fumbles in return to the Bay Area
Santa Clarita teen designs t-shirt to unify torn community after deadly shooting
Chemistry professors accused of making meth in school lab
More TOP STORIES News