The 5 best spots to score desserts in Clovis

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top decadent dessert spots in Clovis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. Nothing Bundt Cakes
Photo: Nothing Bundt Cakes/Yelp
Topping the list is Nothing Bundt Cakes. Located at 635 W. Herndon Ave., Suite 100, the bakery, which offers bundt-style cakes and cupcakes, is the highest rated dessert spot in Clovis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 170 reviews on Yelp.
2. Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
Photo: Menchies C./Yelp
Next up is Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, situated at 785 W. Herndon Ave., Unit 400. With five stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score frozen yogurt cakes and unique toppings has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Two Cities Coffee Roasters
Photo: Kathy H./Yelp
Two Cities Coffee Roasters, located at 608 Fourth St., Suite C, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the coffee roastery and cafe, which offers rolled ice cream treats and more, 4.5 stars out of 140 reviews.
4. Rita's of Clovis
Photo: kevin h./Yelp
Rita's of Clovis, a spot to score Italian ice, frozen yogurt and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 111 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1195 Shaw Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Mickey's Yogurt
Photo: Ashley L./Yelp
Last but not least, check out Mickey's Yogurt, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 101 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score self-serve frozen yogurt at 2195 Shaw Ave., Suite A.
