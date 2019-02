Top pizza choices in Fresno for takeout and dining in

1. The Curry Pizza Company

2. Richie's Pizza and Hot Dogs

3. Javence Pizzeria

4. More Than Pizza

A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.Fortunately, Fresno boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.Topping the list is The Curry Pizza Company . Located at 3173 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 103 in Northwest Fresno, the fusion spot, which offers Indian-style pizzas and more, is the highest rated pizza establishment in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 237 reviews on Yelp.Central Fresno's Richie's Pizza and Hot Dogs , located at 844 E. Olive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and hot dog fusions 4.5 stars out of 164 reviews. Javence Pizzeria , a spot to score pizza and more in Southeast Fresno, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 150 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4305 E. Tulare to see for yourself.Over in Northwest Fresno, check out More Than Pizza , which has earned 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza, chicken wings and sandwiches at 2095 W. Bullard Ave.