Top pizza choices in Fresno for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Fresno boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. The Curry Pizza Company
PHOTO: The Curry Pizza Company/YELP
Topping the list is The Curry Pizza Company. Located at 3173 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 103 in Northwest Fresno, the fusion spot, which offers Indian-style pizzas and more, is the highest rated pizza establishment in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 237 reviews on Yelp.
2. Richie's Pizza and Hot Dogs
Photo: Rose D./Yelp
Central Fresno's Richie's Pizza and Hot Dogs, located at 844 E. Olive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and hot dog fusions 4.5 stars out of 164 reviews.
3. Javence Pizzeria
Photo: kathy c./Yelp
Javence Pizzeria, a spot to score pizza and more in Southeast Fresno, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 150 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4305 E. Tulare to see for yourself.
4. More Than Pizza
Photo: Lisa I./Yelp
Over in Northwest Fresno, check out More Than Pizza, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza, chicken wings and sandwiches at 2095 W. Bullard Ave.